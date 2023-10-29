Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4922/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and week 43 had only 4 Trading days because of National Holiday in Austria on Thursday. Bottom Line the indices lost again, Bestperformer was Rosenbauer. News came from Kontron, FACC, voestalpine, Strabag, UBM, KTM, Verbund, AMAG, UBM, Semperit, Palfinger, Wolftank, Immofinanz/S Immo, Valneva, Andritz and Frequentis. And these News are spoken by the absolutely smart Alison, who is also featured in a special for ...

