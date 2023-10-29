UBM: In mid-May 2024, Gerald Beck will take over the position of Managing Director at Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG) and Austrian Real Estate (ARE) from Wolfgang Gleissner, who is retiring. Beck will therefore not extend his managing director contract at UBM Development Austria, which expires in the middle of the year. "UBM and ARE are linked by a strategic partnership in Munich and Vienna and it is always an honour when there is a friendly management change here," commented Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of the listed parent company of UBM Austria. Beck will be succeeded on an interim basis by the new CTO and board member of UBM Development AG, Peter Schaller.UBM: weekly performance: -0.98%KTM: In November 2022, KTM AG, a subsidiary of Pierer Mobility AG, by ways of a capital ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...