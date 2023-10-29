Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund announced the acquisition of a 56.4 MW wind portfolio in Germany's federal states of Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony. The seller is an infrastructure fund managed by Impax Asset Management. The wind portfolio comprises five operational wind farms with a total capacity of 38.4 MW (Oedelum, Quelkhorn, Mariengarten, Münster and Frielendorf Süd) as well as a 18 MW wind project in Feldatal that is planned to come on stream in quarter 3/2024. Verbund will only take over the project under construction after commissioning. In total the acquisition consists of 14 wind turbines manufactured by Enercon, General Electric and Vestas. All of the wind power installations are subject to an EEG regime (EEG 2014, 2017 and 2021) and ...

