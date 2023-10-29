Frequentis: Frequentis C4I and Lockheed Martin unite to strenghten Australians national security. As a supplier to Lockheed on the Air6500 Project, C4i will provide its VOICE C2 solution ensuring secure communications across air, land, sea, and space. The project for Royal Australian Airforce (RAAF) aims to enhance security, rapid response, and interoperability of the country's defence systems. The system will bridge classified and non-classified networks to connect systems, strengthen decision-making, and counter modern threats. Darren Gardner, Managing Director C4i comment:. "During the design, test, and integration activities of the competitive evaluation phase, we have been able to showcase our abilities to advance the secure communication systems that will seamlessly ...

