Lagos, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2023) - The former President of Poland, His Excellency Bronislaw Komorowski, will lead other world leaders to Nigeria in December for the African Industrial and Development Conference.

Held under the theme "Energy and Sustainable Development in Africa" the summit is organised by Dotmount Communications in collaboration with Yahoo Finance.

In a statement signed and made available by the president of Dotmount Communications, Adedotun Olaoluwa, said the conference will profile renewable energy opportunities available in Nigeria and Africa to producers of renewable power as their next investment destination.

"At this pivotal moment in the nation's economy, and the several economic challenges the nation is grappling with, it is important for all stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure the sustainable development of our nation and to support the government's effort in transforming and reviving the nation's ailing economy." Olaoluwa further argues that the theme is important at this present time, because Africa has abundant renewable resources that could transform the global energy sector, ensuring green growth with low greenhouse gas emissions. The continent's renewable energy potential is rated as "superabundant". With the right technologies and supportive financing mechanisms, Africa holds the world's potential to change the renewable energy narrative for the entire world.

Bronislaw Komorowski, Poland's president from 2010 until 2015, will be accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking Polish business delegation. The visit is also aimed at intensifying economic relations between the two countries and exploring opportunities for investment in Nigeria.

"I am honoured to be a Keynote Speaker and looking forward to meet the delegates at the upcoming African Industrial and Development Conference in Nigeria," the former Polish president stated in a video shared by the organizers.

The visit of Bronislaw Komorowski to Nigeria is a significant event in the bilateral relations between the two countries. It comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to strengthen its ties with key international partners, and Poland is eager to expand its presence in Africa.

Bronislaw Komorowski is joining fellow keynote speakers, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Francesco La Camera, the Director-General of IRENA (International Renewal Energy Agency), and the Executive Chairman of Dubai Multi Commodities Center, Ahmed bin Sulayem, Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake and Founder and Managing Director of Tajbank, Hamid Joda.

Additionally, this highly anticipated event will also feature delegation from the Qatar Investment Authority amongst others.

Further discussions will be centered around three panels, each representing a different sector of the economy, and led by industry experts and thought leaders, including representatives from the power sector, oil & gas sector, and finance sector.

This summit presents an opportunity to further the conversations and network around the shared values of progress, development, and advancement for our continent.





