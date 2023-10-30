Dr Tim Ballance Promoted to President of Infleqtion UK

OXFORD, England, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's quantum information company, is delighted to announce the promotion of Dr Tim Ballance to President of Infleqtion UK. Dr Ballance has been a pivotal figure in Infleqtion's journey since the establishment of its Oxford office in 2015 when he joined as Lead Scientist.

He earned his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Experimental Atomic Physics from the University of Cambridge and his Master of Science (MS) in Physics from Imperial College London. Before joining Infleqtion, he worked as a post-doctoral researcher in quantum computing at the University of Oxford.

"Under Tim's leadership, the Oxford office has flourished into a robust commercialization hub," said Infleqtion's CEO Scott Faris. "Tim has a deep understanding of the quantum industry and his unwavering commitment to advancing quantum technology into commercial solutions has been fundamental to the company's growth and success."

Infleqtion's technology is used both commercially and in support of government programs, with applications spanning national defense and bolstering security in vital industries such as positioning, navigation and timing, telecommunications, and energy. Infleqtion UK has won many research awards, including High-BIAS2 (High-Bandwidth Inertial Atom Source) and PICAS (Photonically Integrated Cold Atom Source). The High-BIAS2 project propels the aerospace industry closer to safer skies by advancing its cold atom-based Quantum Positioning System (QPS), which facilitates vehicle navigation without relying on traditional GPS or Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) signals, addressing critical scenarios where these signals are unavailable or disrupted. PICAS is a compact alignment-free beam delivery package that enables users to generate high atom flux (>109 atoms/sec) with options available for fixed or tunable magnetic field control and optical power monitoring.

Recent Project Wins by the UK Team:

Q-CALC (Quantum Contextual Artificial Intelligence for Long-range Correlations) : a pioneering project at the intersection of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, aiming to enhance the capabilities of AI and machine learning systems. Supported by Innovate UK, this project promises to revolutionize data analysis within the defence industry by collaborating with QinetiQ.

: a pioneering project at the intersection of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, aiming to enhance the capabilities of AI and machine learning systems. Supported by Innovate UK, this project promises to revolutionize data analysis within the defence industry by collaborating with QinetiQ. UK's First Commercially Available Atomic Clock : funding to expand Infleqtion's manufacturing capabilities for quantum-enabled systems. The funding will support the development of a new type of optical atomic clock that far exceeds the accuracy and reliability of current GNSS-based systems.

: funding to expand Infleqtion's manufacturing capabilities for quantum-enabled systems. The funding will support the development of a new type of optical atomic clock that far exceeds the accuracy and reliability of current GNSS-based systems. Quantum End-to-end Compilation for Combinatorial Optimisation (QECCO) Project : Infleqtion and QinetiQ successfully secured the QECCO project, aimed at unlocking the full potential of quantum computing to solve real-world problems through cutting-edge software capabilities and dual-use logistics applications.

About Infleqtion

ColdQuanta UK LTD, trading as "Infleqtion UK," a wholly-owned subsidiary of the flagship commercial brand Infleqtion, boasts a state-of-the-art quantum research laboratory and established production facilities in Oxford for its UK-developed PICAS product. The company conducts advanced research and development in inertial sensing, advanced timing for navigation in GNSS-denied environments, radiofrequency sensors for communications and defense applications, memory modules for secure quantum networks, and quantum information platforms for computation and simulation.

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information and software-configured, quantum-enabled products that provide unmatched precision and power, generating valuable information streams for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as its foundation, its hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. With offices in Austin, Boulder, Chicago, Louisville, Madison, Melbourne, and Oxford, Infleqtion is revolutionizing how people communicate, navigate, and discover.

