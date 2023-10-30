

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) reported that its first half net income to owners of the parent was 67.5 billion yen, a decline of 18.4% from last year. Earnings per share was 45.34 yen compared to 55.59 yen, prior year. Net sales were 1.33 trillion yen, an increase of 14.9% from prior year.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects: earnings per share of 94.05 yen; net income to owners of parent of 140 billion yen; and net sales of 2.85 trillion yen.



