Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Bahnbrechende Entdeckung eröffnet Spekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
Tradegate
27.10.23
12:00 Uhr
0,932 Euro
+0,008
+0,81 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9130,93208:30
0,9200,92608:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2023 | 07:58
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DNO ASA: DNO Awarded Operated Blocks in UK Offshore Licensing Round

Oslo, 30 October 2023 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary DNO North Sea (U.K.) Limited has been awarded a 50 percent operated interest in Blocks 9/9f, 9/10c, 9/14c and 9/15d in United Kingdom's 33rd Offshore Licensing Round. Aker BP UK Limited will hold the remaining 50 percent in the licensed area.

The area is located adjacent to the Norwegian border and just west of the Aker BP operated Alvheim hub on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The area also comprises the Agar discovery from 2018, in which the Company held a 25 percent interest until it was relinquished in 2020.

The technical work associated with the area will involve acquiring additional 3D seismic and potentially reprocessing the data to reduce risk and volume uncertainty. The first phase will have a duration of up to two years after which a decision on committing to a well will be made.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.