AM Best will exhibit at the European Captive Forum, being held 8-9 November 2023, at the European Convention Centre in Luxembourg.

Riccardo Ciccozzi, director, market development Europe, along with Roisin Gallagher, associate director, market development, will be available throughout the event to conduct bilateral meetings and answer questions about Best's Credit Ratings and the credit rating process, as well as other insurance sector reports, data and analytic resources that AM Best offers to insurance professionals. AM Best will exhibit at booth No. 507.

To schedule a meeting with AM Best at the European Captive Forum, please contact Roisin Gallagher at roisin.gallagher@ambest.com or Riccardo Ciccozzi at riccardo.ciccozzi@ambest.com.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. Learn more about Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best's rating approach to captive insurance companies at http://www.ambest.com/ratings.

For more information about the European Captive Forum, visit https://www.europeancaptiveforum.com/home.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development

& Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com