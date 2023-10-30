Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Bahnbrechende Entdeckung eröffnet Spekulation!
WKN: 866869 | ISIN: CA8765111064 | Ticker-Symbol: UDM
Tradegate
27.10.23
19:36 Uhr
1,043 Euro
-0,003
-0,29 %
1,0131,08308:37
30.10.2023
Taseko Mines Limited - Taseko to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Taseko to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2023 -- Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may pre-register at https://bit.ly/Taseko-Q3-rapidconnect to receive an instant automated call back just prior to the start of the conference call. Otherwise, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-390-0546 toll free, 416-764-8677 in Canada, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events/.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until November 16, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 888-390-0541 toll free, 416-764-8677 in Canada, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events using the passcode 154098#.

Stuart McDonald
President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.


Please visit the Taseko website at tasekomines.com or contact: Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - 778-373-4533 or toll free 1-877-441-4533

SOURCE Taseko Mines Limited


