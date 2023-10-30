Syngenta Group Recognized as Top Agriculture Employer for The Seventh Consecutive Year In 2023 By Science Magazine Survey; Ranked No. 5 Overall

BASEL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Syngenta Group is honored to again be recognized as one of the globe's top five leading employers in the 2023 Science Careers Top Employers Survey, reflecting its ongoing commitment to its employees, research and development, collaboration, and innovation leadership.

"We are excited that Syngenta Group is again being named as the #1 agricultural employer," says Trevor Hohls, Global Head of Seeds Development. "We pride ourselves on the common vision of becoming the most diverse, trusted, and innovative team committed to driving farmer success. This consecutive recognition is an amazing tribute to all our employees who live this mission every single day."

Syngenta Group employs 59,000 people across more than 100 countries and works everyday towards the ever-challenging goal of feeding the 8 billion people on Earth.

Recently, Syngenta Seeds held a grand opening for its R&D Innovation Center in Malta, Illinois, which joins a connected, modern ecosystem of more than 150 Syngenta R&D and production sites worldwide and exemplifies the company's $1.48 billion USD annual investment globally.

"A key to the success of this new, and our others, facility will be attracting and keeping top talent," says Warren Kruger, Head of Field Crops Seeds Development, North America at Syngenta. "It starts with providing a work environment that is both challenging and rewarding, giving teams access to the latest technology, and providing support from a leadership team that values, promotes, and recognizes innovation."

"We understand that if we want to be an innovation powerhouse, the effort will be driven by inventors, entrepreneurs, and researchers in both the public and private sectors who want to collaborate with Syngenta and bring new approaches and solutions to each field across the globe," adds Hohls. "As we synchronize facilities and bring together the world's best talent, we really are creating a brighter future."

Investing in innovation and exceptional talent has been a driver of growth for Syngenta Group in recent years and will continue to play a critical role in the future. Syngenta has been exploring developing technologies like AI, machine learning and deep learning, and the value they can bring to agriculture.

"To achieve our goals, our scientific teams must continue to seek better ways to master our craft and hone our skills," said Camilla Corsi, Global Head of Research at Syngenta Crop Protection. "This is essential as we pursue the advancements and innovations that will be necessary to meet the nutritional requirements of a growing world population and do it in a way that is sustainable for future generations."

About Syngenta Group Syngenta Group is one of the world's biggest agricultural technology companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. With more than 59,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform agriculture with science-driven, technological innovations to deliver high productivity and high-quality food while fighting climate change and restore nature. Syngenta Group is working with farmers to enable Regenerative Agriculture - an outcome-based food production system that nurtures and restores soil health, protects the climate and water resources and biodiversity, and enhances farms' productivity and profitability. Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection , headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds , headquartered in the United States; ADAMA® , headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China . Together, these businesses provide industry-leading ways to serve customers around the world. For Syngenta Group photos and videos, please visit the Syngenta Group Media Library .

