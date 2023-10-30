

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter PLC (CCC.L) stated that its performance for the Group during third quarter was in line with its expectations. The Group said third quarter followed a broadly similar pattern to the first half with Germany and the US performing strongly, while the UK remained difficult. The inventory has reduced further and the Group has continued to generate good levels of cash during third quarter, Computacenter noted.



Computacenter continues to believe fiscal 2023 will be another of year of progress with growth in profitability.



The Group's next scheduled trading update is the announcement of pre-close trading update on 24 January 2024.



