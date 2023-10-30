DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 27 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.114 GBP0.974 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100 GBP0.959 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.107601 GBP0.966062

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 659,790,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 1.104 XDUB 08:42:30 00067527874TRLO0 258 1.104 XDUB 08:42:30 00067527878TRLO0 2144 1.104 XDUB 08:42:30 00067527877TRLO0 5949 1.104 XDUB 08:42:30 00067527876TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 08:42:30 00067527875TRLO0 1621 1.104 XDUB 08:43:30 00067527884TRLO0 1490 1.104 XDUB 08:43:30 00067527883TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 08:43:30 00067527882TRLO0 664 1.106 XDUB 10:51:37 00067530162TRLO0 8314 1.106 XDUB 10:51:37 00067530163TRLO0 8015 1.106 XDUB 10:51:37 00067530164TRLO0 8314 1.106 XDUB 10:51:37 00067530165TRLO0 1378 1.106 XDUB 10:51:37 00067530166TRLO0 3325 1.106 XDUB 10:51:37 00067530167TRLO0 6392 1.114 XDUB 11:41:04 00067531032TRLO0 4975 1.114 XDUB 11:41:04 00067531035TRLO0 4979 1.114 XDUB 11:41:04 00067531036TRLO0 6407 1.112 XDUB 11:49:09 00067531276TRLO0 4975 1.110 XDUB 11:49:09 00067531279TRLO0 1237 1.110 XDUB 11:49:09 00067531278TRLO0 4786 1.108 XDUB 12:00:01 00067531505TRLO0 2000 1.108 XDUB 12:00:01 00067531504TRLO0 5774 1.108 XDUB 12:58:18 00067532562TRLO0 3852 1.108 XDUB 12:58:18 00067532565TRLO0 2000 1.108 XDUB 12:58:18 00067532564TRLO0 580 1.102 XDUB 13:06:06 00067532725TRLO0 5333 1.102 XDUB 13:06:06 00067532724TRLO0 1200 1.106 XDUB 13:27:52 00067533134TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 13:27:52 00067533133TRLO0 5972 1.114 XDUB 13:58:18 00067533869TRLO0 274 1.112 XDUB 14:02:23 00067533981TRLO0 5792 1.112 XDUB 14:02:23 00067533980TRLO0 5924 1.110 XDUB 14:42:01 00067535242TRLO0 6432 1.110 XDUB 14:42:01 00067535241TRLO0 6422 1.110 XDUB 14:42:01 00067535240TRLO0 6000 1.110 XDUB 14:42:01 00067535245TRLO0 4979 1.110 XDUB 14:42:01 00067535244TRLO0 859 1.110 XDUB 14:42:01 00067535243TRLO0 466 1.112 XDUB 14:42:01 00067535247TRLO0 2000 1.112 XDUB 14:42:01 00067535246TRLO0 899 1.100 XDUB 14:53:51 00067535832TRLO0 1274 1.102 XDUB 14:53:51 00067535834TRLO0 4975 1.102 XDUB 14:53:51 00067535833TRLO0 6470 1.104 XDUB 15:21:35 00067536668TRLO0 976 1.104 XDUB 15:21:35 00067536671TRLO0 4979 1.104 XDUB 15:21:35 00067536670TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 15:21:35 00067536669TRLO0 439 1.102 XDUB 15:44:40 00067537497TRLO0 439 1.102 XDUB 15:44:40 00067537498TRLO0 1380 1.104 XDUB 15:49:20 00067537770TRLO0 4003 1.104 XDUB 15:49:20 00067537772TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 16:15:42 00067539234TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 16:15:42 00067539235TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 16:15:42 00067539236TRLO0 7985 1.106 XDUB 16:15:46 00067539243TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 16:15:46 00067539242TRLO0 439 1.106 XDUB 16:15:46 00067539241TRLO0 3000 1.106 XDUB 16:15:46 00067539240TRLO0 1660 1.106 XDUB 16:15:46 00067539245TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 16:15:46 00067539244TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1226 96.50 XLON 10:51:37 00067530161TRLO0 5056 96.30 XLON 10:51:38 00067530168TRLO0 5560 96.50 XLON 10:51:38 00067530169TRLO0 2601 97.30 XLON 11:18:39 00067530744TRLO0 86 97.30 XLON 11:28:39 00067530884TRLO0 163 97.30 XLON 11:28:39 00067530885TRLO0 3270 97.30 XLON 11:28:39 00067530886TRLO0 202 97.30 XLON 11:28:39 00067530887TRLO0 1133 97.30 XLON 11:28:39 00067530888TRLO0 185 96.90 XLON 11:41:04 00067531033TRLO0 3353 97.40 XLON 11:41:04 00067531034TRLO0 1810 97.30 XLON 11:41:04 00067531037TRLO0 3991 97.40 XLON 11:41:04 00067531038TRLO0 1575 96.80 XLON 11:41:19 00067531050TRLO0 3662 96.80 XLON 11:49:09 00067531275TRLO0 2310 96.40 XLON 11:49:09 00067531277TRLO0 681 96.40 XLON 11:49:09 00067531280TRLO0 66 96.40 XLON 11:49:09 00067531281TRLO0 21 96.40 XLON 11:49:09 00067531282TRLO0 2186 96.40 XLON 11:49:12 00067531285TRLO0 4848 96.30 XLON 12:58:18 00067532563TRLO0 6810 96.60 XLON 13:36:59 00067533431TRLO0 2996 96.70 XLON 13:36:59 00067533432TRLO0 1500 96.70 XLON 13:36:59 00067533433TRLO0 1971 96.70 XLON 14:18:20 00067534343TRLO0 5000 97.00 XLON 14:23:49 00067534481TRLO0 1526 97.00 XLON 14:31:39 00067534725TRLO0 694 96.80 XLON 14:42:01 00067535235TRLO0 1996 96.80 XLON 14:42:01 00067535236TRLO0 2472 96.80 XLON 14:42:01 00067535237TRLO0 37 96.70 XLON 14:42:01 00067535238TRLO0 4733 96.70 XLON 14:42:01 00067535239TRLO0 2870 95.90 XLON 15:07:09 00067536315TRLO0 4001 95.90 XLON 15:07:09 00067536316TRLO0 3145 95.90 XLON 15:24:12 00067536724TRLO0 2386 95.90 XLON 15:24:12 00067536725TRLO0 1144 96.10 XLON 15:44:50 00067537504TRLO0 2445 96.10 XLON 15:44:50 00067537505TRLO0 1254 96.10 XLON 15:44:50 00067537506TRLO0 2494 96.40 XLON 16:15:42 00067539229TRLO0 3384 96.40 XLON 16:15:42 00067539230TRLO0 1690 96.40 XLON 16:15:42 00067539231TRLO0 903 96.40 XLON 16:15:42 00067539232TRLO0 564 96.40 XLON 16:15:42 00067539233TRLO0

