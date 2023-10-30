Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Impactmeldung! 1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
30.10.23
08:07 Uhr
1,096 Euro
-0,030
-2,66 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1021,13810:15
Dow Jones News
30.10.2023 | 08:31
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
30 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.114     GBP0.974 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100     GBP0.959 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.107601    GBP0.966062

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 659,790,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       1.104         XDUB      08:42:30      00067527874TRLO0 
258       1.104         XDUB      08:42:30      00067527878TRLO0 
2144       1.104         XDUB      08:42:30      00067527877TRLO0 
5949       1.104         XDUB      08:42:30      00067527876TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      08:42:30      00067527875TRLO0 
1621       1.104         XDUB      08:43:30      00067527884TRLO0 
1490       1.104         XDUB      08:43:30      00067527883TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      08:43:30      00067527882TRLO0 
664       1.106         XDUB      10:51:37      00067530162TRLO0 
8314       1.106         XDUB      10:51:37      00067530163TRLO0 
8015       1.106         XDUB      10:51:37      00067530164TRLO0 
8314       1.106         XDUB      10:51:37      00067530165TRLO0 
1378       1.106         XDUB      10:51:37      00067530166TRLO0 
3325       1.106         XDUB      10:51:37      00067530167TRLO0 
6392       1.114         XDUB      11:41:04      00067531032TRLO0 
4975       1.114         XDUB      11:41:04      00067531035TRLO0 
4979       1.114         XDUB      11:41:04      00067531036TRLO0 
6407       1.112         XDUB      11:49:09      00067531276TRLO0 
4975       1.110         XDUB      11:49:09      00067531279TRLO0 
1237       1.110         XDUB      11:49:09      00067531278TRLO0 
4786       1.108         XDUB      12:00:01      00067531505TRLO0 
2000       1.108         XDUB      12:00:01      00067531504TRLO0 
5774       1.108         XDUB      12:58:18      00067532562TRLO0 
3852       1.108         XDUB      12:58:18      00067532565TRLO0 
2000       1.108         XDUB      12:58:18      00067532564TRLO0 
580       1.102         XDUB      13:06:06      00067532725TRLO0 
5333       1.102         XDUB      13:06:06      00067532724TRLO0 
1200       1.106         XDUB      13:27:52      00067533134TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      13:27:52      00067533133TRLO0 
5972       1.114         XDUB      13:58:18      00067533869TRLO0 
274       1.112         XDUB      14:02:23      00067533981TRLO0 
5792       1.112         XDUB      14:02:23      00067533980TRLO0 
5924       1.110         XDUB      14:42:01      00067535242TRLO0 
6432       1.110         XDUB      14:42:01      00067535241TRLO0 
6422       1.110         XDUB      14:42:01      00067535240TRLO0 
6000       1.110         XDUB      14:42:01      00067535245TRLO0 
4979       1.110         XDUB      14:42:01      00067535244TRLO0 
859       1.110         XDUB      14:42:01      00067535243TRLO0 
466       1.112         XDUB      14:42:01      00067535247TRLO0 
2000       1.112         XDUB      14:42:01      00067535246TRLO0 
899       1.100         XDUB      14:53:51      00067535832TRLO0 
1274       1.102         XDUB      14:53:51      00067535834TRLO0 
4975       1.102         XDUB      14:53:51      00067535833TRLO0 
6470       1.104         XDUB      15:21:35      00067536668TRLO0 
976       1.104         XDUB      15:21:35      00067536671TRLO0 
4979       1.104         XDUB      15:21:35      00067536670TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      15:21:35      00067536669TRLO0 
439       1.102         XDUB      15:44:40      00067537497TRLO0 
439       1.102         XDUB      15:44:40      00067537498TRLO0 
1380       1.104         XDUB      15:49:20      00067537770TRLO0 
4003       1.104         XDUB      15:49:20      00067537772TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      16:15:42      00067539234TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      16:15:42      00067539235TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      16:15:42      00067539236TRLO0 
7985       1.106         XDUB      16:15:46      00067539243TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      16:15:46      00067539242TRLO0 
439       1.106         XDUB      16:15:46      00067539241TRLO0 
3000       1.106         XDUB      16:15:46      00067539240TRLO0 
1660       1.106         XDUB      16:15:46      00067539245TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      16:15:46      00067539244TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1226       96.50         XLON      10:51:37      00067530161TRLO0 
5056       96.30         XLON      10:51:38      00067530168TRLO0 
5560       96.50         XLON      10:51:38      00067530169TRLO0 
2601       97.30         XLON      11:18:39      00067530744TRLO0 
86        97.30         XLON      11:28:39      00067530884TRLO0 
163       97.30         XLON      11:28:39      00067530885TRLO0 
3270       97.30         XLON      11:28:39      00067530886TRLO0 
202       97.30         XLON      11:28:39      00067530887TRLO0 
1133       97.30         XLON      11:28:39      00067530888TRLO0 
185       96.90         XLON      11:41:04      00067531033TRLO0 
3353       97.40         XLON      11:41:04      00067531034TRLO0 
1810       97.30         XLON      11:41:04      00067531037TRLO0 
3991       97.40         XLON      11:41:04      00067531038TRLO0 
1575       96.80         XLON      11:41:19      00067531050TRLO0 
3662       96.80         XLON      11:49:09      00067531275TRLO0 
2310       96.40         XLON      11:49:09      00067531277TRLO0 
681       96.40         XLON      11:49:09      00067531280TRLO0 
66        96.40         XLON      11:49:09      00067531281TRLO0 
21        96.40         XLON      11:49:09      00067531282TRLO0 
2186       96.40         XLON      11:49:12      00067531285TRLO0 
4848       96.30         XLON      12:58:18      00067532563TRLO0 
6810       96.60         XLON      13:36:59      00067533431TRLO0 
2996       96.70         XLON      13:36:59      00067533432TRLO0 
1500       96.70         XLON      13:36:59      00067533433TRLO0 
1971       96.70         XLON      14:18:20      00067534343TRLO0 
5000       97.00         XLON      14:23:49      00067534481TRLO0 
1526       97.00         XLON      14:31:39      00067534725TRLO0 
694       96.80         XLON      14:42:01      00067535235TRLO0 
1996       96.80         XLON      14:42:01      00067535236TRLO0 
2472       96.80         XLON      14:42:01      00067535237TRLO0 
37        96.70         XLON      14:42:01      00067535238TRLO0 
4733       96.70         XLON      14:42:01      00067535239TRLO0 
2870       95.90         XLON      15:07:09      00067536315TRLO0 
4001       95.90         XLON      15:07:09      00067536316TRLO0 
3145       95.90         XLON      15:24:12      00067536724TRLO0 
2386       95.90         XLON      15:24:12      00067536725TRLO0 
1144       96.10         XLON      15:44:50      00067537504TRLO0 
2445       96.10         XLON      15:44:50      00067537505TRLO0 
1254       96.10         XLON      15:44:50      00067537506TRLO0 
2494       96.40         XLON      16:15:42      00067539229TRLO0 
3384       96.40         XLON      16:15:42      00067539230TRLO0 
1690       96.40         XLON      16:15:42      00067539231TRLO0 
903       96.40         XLON      16:15:42      00067539232TRLO0 
564       96.40         XLON      16:15:42      00067539233TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  281174 
EQS News ID:  1759785 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1759785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.