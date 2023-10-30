

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Publishing and education company Pearson PLC (PSO) Monday said its underlying revenue, excluding OPM and Strategic Review businesses, for the 9-month period increased 5%, primarily helped by strong growth in Pearson VUE and English Language Learning.



Pearson VUE revenue grew 11% driven by particularly good performance in IT and healthcare, with the commencement of new contracts. English Language Learning revenue increased 34% mainly due to strong volume growth in Pearson Test of English (PTE).



For the full year, the company has raised its adjusted operating profit guidance by about 20 million pounds to 570 million pounds - 575 million pounds.



Revenue growth excluding OPM and Strategic Review businesses for the full year is now expected to be at the higher end of the low to mid-single digit range guided earlier.



