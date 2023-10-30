SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: Implementation of a share buyback program

As part of the implementation of its share buyback program, SES-imagotag has entrusted an investment services provider with a share buy-back mandate for a maximum amount of 5 million euros, up to 31.12.2023.

The shares bought back will be solely used to cover the Group's performance share plans, which are attributed to key employees to involve them in the creation of long-term shared value alongside the shareholders of SES-imagotag.

This share buyback program is implemented pursuant to the delegation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting of 23 June 2023 under the 14th resolution.

Information related to transactions on its own shares by SES-imagotag under the share buyback program will be disclosed on the Group's website www.ses-imagotag.com.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION

improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris exchange and is included in the SBF 120 index.

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

