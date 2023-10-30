

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics major Panasonic Holdings Corp. (PCRFY.PK) on Monday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first half of the year. The results reflected a decrease in income tax with the liquidation of Panasonic Liquid Crystal Display Co., Ltd.



Further, the company cut its outlook for fiscal 2023.



Half yearly profit before tax increased 34.6 percent to 224.331 billion Japanese Yen from 166.620 billion yen same period last year.



After tax, earnings surged 168.7 percent to 288.379 billion yen or 123.51 yen per share from 107.337 billion yen or 45.97 yen per share of the previous year, on price revisions and rationalization, exchange rate effect, as well as a decrease in income tax with the liquidation of Panasonic Liquid Crystal Display Co., Ltd.



Net revenue edged up 1.4 percent to 4,119.4 billion yen from 4063.9 billion yen in the prior year, on increased sales in Automotive, Connect, and automotive batteries as well as the effect of currency translation, despite largely decreased sales in Industry.



Looking forward to full year, the company expects 460 billion yen which is 73.33 percent higher than last year.



Earnings per share is expected to be 197.07 yen per share which has been reduced from the previous estimate of 197.08 yen per share.



Panasonic also lowered its revenue guidance to 8400 billion yen from the previous expectation of 8500 billion yen.



Panasonic shares closed at 1437 yen down 1.98% in Tokyo today.



