Adevinta Ventures invests in Shakers' seed funding round

Barcelona, 30 October 2023 - Adevinta Ventures, the investment arm of Adevinta, a leading online classifieds group, today announced its investment in Shakers, a Spanish-based online platform that enables companies to connect with digital specialists to develop their technology projects in a more agile way.

Adevinta Ventures has invested in the seed funding round alongside funds BrightEye Ventures and Athos Capital, with participation from Wayra (Telefónica) and existing investors such as Clave Capital and CDTI Innvierte.



The funding round totals €6 million and enables the online platform for freelancers to accelerate its ambition to become a leading European portal that helps businesses and digital workers connect in a more agile and flexible way. The Shakers team will continue to develop its proprietary AI technology, which applies behavioural science to assemble teams with the optimal skill set for a company's product mission, generating perfect matches.



Founded in 2021 by Héctor Mata, Jaime Castillo, Adrián de Pedro and Nico de Luis, Shakers has so far attracted more than 3,000 tech freelancers and empowered over 450 companies to create teams to accelerate their development projects. Compared to last year, the Shakers community has grown sevenfold due to the increased demand for ready-to-deploy tech talent.

Leire Corral, Senior Investment Principal at Adevinta Ventures, said: "The labour market is changing: companies of all sizes are facing skills gaps across their workforce, especially in the product and tech sectors. There has also been an increase in demand for more flexible working options amongst highly skilled workers. Shakers is bridging this gap with technology and shaping a new way of working. We are thrilled to support the Shakers team on their exciting growth trajectory."

Héctor Mata, co-founder and CEO of Shakers, commented: "Shakers was born with the vision of reinventing work. We imagine a world where companies and digital workers can connect in a much faster and more efficient way to develop high-impact projects. We are excited to welcome Adevinta Ventures as a new investor as we embark on the next phase of our journey."



About Adevinta Ventures

Adevinta Ventures is the investment arm of Adevinta, a leading online classifieds group and champion of sustainable commerce with a focus on Europe. Adevinta Ventures invests in start-ups in the marketplace technology space - giving promising ventures a leg-up whilst boosting economic prosperity in the sector. By leveraging the leading positions of Adevinta's brands (e.g. InfoJobs, leboncoin, Kleinanzeigen, Mobile.de, Fotocasa, Coches.net, Subito, Marktplaats) Adevinta Ventures adds strong value and is a long-term partner to its portfolio companies.

Find out more at www.adevinta.com/ventures

About Shakers

Shakers is the Spanish startup that enables companies to connect with digital specialists to develop their technology projects in a more agile way. Shakers is revolutionising the business ecosystem through its platform to help companies overcome their technology challenges. The development of mobile apps, migrations to the cloud, the design of functionalities based on generative AI, data analysis or cybersecurity plans are the types of projects that companies publish on its platform. Through hybrid teams in which internal workers and freelancers collaborate in an agile way, Shakers has made it possible for companies to adopt the most cross-cutting technologies, as well as anticipate technological challenges and drive innovation and competitiveness. This operating system simplifies collaboration between large enterprises and teams of freelancers, enabling them to work together quickly and efficiently. By removing the friction for companies of building external teams, Shakers unlocks talent at scale, transforming the way companies relate to independent workers and yielding better value for both workers and companies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.shakersworks.com/