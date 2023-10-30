SJVN Green Energy Ltd. (SGEL) plans to develop a 2 MW floating solar pilot project with Ocean Sun's membrane-based floater technology.From pv magazine India SGEL and Norway's Ocean Sun have agreed to collaborate on the deployment of a pilot membrane-based floating project in India. If the pilot project succeeds, the two companies can look forward to expanding this technology on a large scale along the coastline of southern India. SGEL will develop and finance a pilot membrane-based floating solar project of about 2 MW at a suitable location in India. Ocean Sun will provide its patented technology ...

