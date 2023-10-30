

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK) Monday said it has commenced the first tranche of 1 billion pounds share buyback announced on October 25.



The first tranche of the Programme, consisting of 250 million pounds, will commence today and is expected to end by January 30.



The company has entrusted Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc to manage the first tranche of the Programme.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken