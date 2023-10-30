Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
[30.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.10.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,983,090.00
|USD
|0
|28,634,654.89
|9.599
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.10.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,331,311.68
|9.4534