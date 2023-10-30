

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The yen rose to nearly a 4-week high of 180.80 against the pound and a 2-week high of 165.40 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 181.43 and 165.93, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to near 2-week highs of 157.71 and 149.28 from early lows of 158.24 and 149.82, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 178.00 against the pound, 160.00 against the franc, 155.00 against the euro and 147.00 against the greenback.



