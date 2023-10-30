Star Scientific, an Australian hydrogen technology company, is set to expand its market presence by partnering with a US-based research facility to advance its heat reaction technology, which efficiently generates heat for industrial use by using renewable hydrogen.From pv magazine Australia Star Scientific has committed AUD 100 million ($63.45 million) to establish a new clean hydrogen research and manufacturing base in New Mexico as it looks to target the North American market with its Hydrogen Energy Release Optimiser (HERO) technology, whicb catalyzes hydrogen and oxygen to rapidly create ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...