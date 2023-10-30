

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - IT and networking solutions provider NEC Corporation (NIPNF.PK) Monday reported profit before tax of JPY 31.977 billion for the first half, higher than JPY 24.111 billion in the same period a year ago.



Net profit increased to JPY 12.914 billion or JPY 48.48 per share from JPY 3.973 billion or JPY 14.59 per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were JPY 25.559 billion or JPY 95.96 per share from JPY 6.737 billion or JPY 24.75 per share a year ago.



Revenue for the six-month period grew to JPY 1,548.801 billion from JPY 1,455.371 billion in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects revenue to be JPY 3,380 billion and adjusted EPS of JPY 525.63.



