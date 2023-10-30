

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal (MT) confirmed that on the 28th October, an accident occurred at its Kostenco coal mine, in which 25 of its employees are confirmed dead with a further 21 still missing.



ArcelorMittal also confirmed that the company and the government of Kazakhstan have been in discussions concerning the future of ArcelorMittal Temirtau and recently signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan. ArcelorMittal said it is committed to completing this transaction as soon as possible.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

