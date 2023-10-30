DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (JPXX LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 160.2656 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59101 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 281245 EQS News ID: 1760023 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 30, 2023 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)