Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GCLM LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 388.5476 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61658 CODE: GCLM LN ISIN: LU1602144492 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCLM LN Sequence No.: 281239 EQS News ID: 1760011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2023 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)