Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size to Hit US$ 149.5 billion by 2031 | Exclusive Study by Transparency Market Research

With the introduction of new drugs and advances in technology, demand is expected to rise. Telemedicine and advanced diagnostics will continue to drive the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market was worth US$ 94.6 billion in 2022. In 2031, the market is expected to reach US$ 149.5 billion. Between 2023 and 2031, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1%. With the development of targeted therapies and drug delivery systems, anti-inflammatory treatments are becoming more effective, thereby gaining popularity among patients and healthcare providers.

The accessibility and affordability of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) make them popular for the management of pain and inflammation. Due to the common use of these drugs, both over-the-counter and prescription drugs have driven market growth. Funding from governments and other organizations plays a critical role in the advancement of the inflammatory diseases market. Pharma companies are encouraged by these initiatives to invest in research and development in order to stay competitive.

Since emerging economies have developed their healthcare infrastructure, anti-inflammatory therapies are becoming more accessible. The availability and affordability of these treatments contribute to market expansion. Patients' satisfaction and treatment outcomes can be improved when physicians customize anti-inflammatory treatments specifically to them. Over 1.3 million Americans suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, according to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network. Nearly 1% of the global population suffers from this disease.

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 94.6 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 149.5 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.1 % No. of Pages 236 Pages Segments covered Drug Class, Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel

Key Findings of Market Report

74% of the global market share for anti-inflammatory therapeutics was accounted for by anti-inflammatory biologics in 2022.

Among the applications of anti-inflammatory therapeutics, auto-immune diseases will lead the global market.

North America is expected to dominate the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market.

Among anti-inflammatory therapeutics, injections are expected to account for a significant global market share.

Based on distribution channels, hospital pharmacies will dominate the global market.

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Drivers

The increased incidence and severity of inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease is driving anti-inflammatory therapeutics. A growing global population and changing lifestyles continue to increase the incidence of these diseases, resulting in a higher demand for anti-inflammatory drugs.

The prevalence of inflammatory conditions increases with age. In order to manage age-related conditions such as osteoarthritis, anti-inflammatory drugs are increasingly in demand as the global population ages. The pharmaceutical industry continually develops new anti-inflammatory drugs, improving their efficacy and reducing their side effects.

The advancement of these treatments attracts consumers and healthcare providers, resulting in a growth in the market. Inflammatory conditions are becoming more prevalent and can be detected earlier, which leads to a higher prescription rate for anti-inflammatory drugs. The management of these conditions has become more proactive among both patients and doctors, resulting in the expansion of this market.

Global Market for Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Regional Outlook

North America is projected to drive global market growth over the forecast period. Several associated risk factors are increasing the prevalence of inflammation, and approved anti-inflammatory drugs are propelling the growth of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in North America. Increasing geriatric populations and chronic illnesses will drive demand for these therapies.

Increasing research and development activities for developing innovative medicines in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow demand for the market. Asia-Pacific has seen a steady growth in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market driven by the prevalence of inflammation-causing diseases, including psoriasis, arthritis, and respiratory conditions. New drugs can be evaluated for safety and efficacy through extensive research through preclinical and clinical trials. By addressing medical needs, improving treatment outcomes, and enhancing patient care, such innovations create new anti-inflammatory drugs.

Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics: Key Players

Established players in a highly fragmented global industry dominate the industry. Top players in the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market have achieved increasing market share through strategies such as product portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions. Key market players in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics landscape include:

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Amgen, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Key Developments in the Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market

On July 24, 2023, AbbVie Inc. reported that the first patient had been dosed in the phase 3 Step-Up HS study evaluating upadacitinib (RINVOQ) in patients with mild to moderate hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) adverse reactions to TNF inhibitors and/or non-TNF inhibitors.

reported that the first patient had been dosed in the phase 3 Step-Up HS study evaluating upadacitinib (RINVOQ) in patients with mild to moderate hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) adverse reactions to TNF inhibitors and/or non-TNF inhibitors. OnMay 18, 2023, AbbVie Inc. released a statement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) as a treatment for adults with moderate to severe active Crohn's disease reacting poorly to TNF blockers and intolerance to them.

Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Drug Class

Anti-inflammatory Biologics

NSAIDs

Others

Application

Auto-immune Diseases Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Multiple Sclerosis Crohn's Disease Ulcerative Colitis Others

Respiratory Conditions COPD Asthma

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Injection

Topical

Inhalation

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

