DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EPAB LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2023 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.2931 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57543709 CODE: EPAB LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPAB LN Sequence No.: 281344 EQS News ID: 1760223 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 30, 2023 04:22 ET (08:22 GMT)