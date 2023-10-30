DJ Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EART LN) Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.8139 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29288392 CODE: EART LN ISIN: LU2356220926 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN Sequence No.: 281365 EQS News ID: 1760267 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 30, 2023 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)