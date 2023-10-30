Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
Dow Jones News
Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

30-Oct-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.2323 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1187902 
CODE: XCO2 LN 
ISIN: LU1981859819 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      LU1981859819 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      XCO2 LN 
Sequence No.:  281311 
EQS News ID:  1760157 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760157&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2023 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
