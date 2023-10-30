DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.8188 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21199687 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 281286 EQS News ID: 1760107 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2023 04:26 ET (08:26 GMT)