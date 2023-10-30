Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Popl recently released a powerful networking guide for its professional and executive user base. The research spanned the Southwest region to the Midwest and Northeast, revealing intriguing facts.

Relying on nationally synthesized data, Popl's guide on the top 20 networking cities shares information on upcoming networking events, high-quality networking opportunities, and the best places to live if your goal is to succeed in business.

Use Popl to connect by tap, scan, and share



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/184946_2b23353304bd28c1_001full.jpg

Methodology of Ranking the Cities

The cities were ranked based on 11 factors, grouped into three compounded metrics for accurate analysis.

Networking Opportunities

Networking events

Job opportunities

Businesses in the cities' metropolitan area

Social and Economic Metric

Annual average wage

Education attainment

Unemployment rate

Percentage of new businesses

Event Hosting Capabilities

Hotels

Coworking spaces

Restaurants and drinking places

Event promoters

"We're always thinking of new ways to provide value to our users," said Popl's Jason Alco. "Access to insider networking data gives our professional and Team's users an upper hand." Read the Popl guide to the top 20 networking cities in the U.S. here.

About Popl

Popl offers a digital business card and an enterprise team management solution, Popl Teams, to help professionals and businesses network more effectively.

Company Name: Popl

Media contact: Gerald Lombardo

Email: press@popl.co

Website: https://popl.co/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184946