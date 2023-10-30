Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Popl recently released a powerful networking guide for its professional and executive user base. The research spanned the Southwest region to the Midwest and Northeast, revealing intriguing facts.
Relying on nationally synthesized data, Popl's guide on the top 20 networking cities shares information on upcoming networking events, high-quality networking opportunities, and the best places to live if your goal is to succeed in business.
Methodology of Ranking the Cities
The cities were ranked based on 11 factors, grouped into three compounded metrics for accurate analysis.
Networking Opportunities
- Networking events
- Job opportunities
- Businesses in the cities' metropolitan area
Social and Economic Metric
- Annual average wage
- Education attainment
- Unemployment rate
- Percentage of new businesses
Event Hosting Capabilities
- Hotels
- Coworking spaces
- Restaurants and drinking places
- Event promoters
"We're always thinking of new ways to provide value to our users," said Popl's Jason Alco. "Access to insider networking data gives our professional and Team's users an upper hand." Read the Popl guide to the top 20 networking cities in the U.S. here.
