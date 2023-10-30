Li-FT Power Ltd.: LIFT Lists on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. ("LIFT" or the "Company") (CSE: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to announce it has received approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV effective market open on November 1, 2023. In connection with the listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist the Common Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The CSE delisting is expected to be effective at the close of the market on October 31, 2023.

Alex Langer, President, stated: "I am pleased to inform investors of our TSXV listing approval. With the progress that we have made at our Yellowknife Lithium Project over the past 12 months, we have seen an increased interest from international investors. The TSXV listing will provide the Company greater access to a broader group of institutional and retail investors. We believe this marks an important milestone for the Company."

The Company's trading symbol "LIFT" will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the CSE delisting and TSXV listing. The Company's common shares shall continue to trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "LIFFF".

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

For further information, please contact:

