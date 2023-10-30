Boomi honors partners dedicated to helping customers create better business outcomes, faster

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the recipients of its 2023 EMEA Partner Awards at its EMEA Partner Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. These awards recognize innovative partners who successfully leverage their Boomi relationship to accelerate business outcomes for customers.

Winners were selected based on how they utilized the breadth of the Boomi platform to enable creativity and innovation, scope and complexity, and environmental or social impact.

This years' winners by category include:

EMEA Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year: IFS

IFS EMEA Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year: Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services EMEA Technology Partner of the Year: INVIXO

INVIXO EMEA Growth Partner of the Year: RSM International Ltd.

RSM International Ltd. EMEA Practice Excellence Partner Of The Year: Deloitte

Deloitte EMEA Teaming Systems Integrator (SI) Partners of the Year: Appronto Cloud Connectors BV Integrations Group Oy OnePoint Consulting TechnePlus CTAC/Oliver IT



"We are pleased to honor our partners for their outstanding contributions to making the world more connected," said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. "These companies have demonstrated their dedication to innovation and driving customer success, alongside recognition of the value Boomi brings to their business. We look forward to continuing to grow together in the years to come."

As a category-leading, global SaaS company, Boomi offers end-to-end intelligent automation solutions that enable modern, digital organizations to accelerate business outcomes. The company serves approximately 20,000 customers, has a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America's fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide for the ninth consecutive time; positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Integration Software and Services (iPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment; and named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Integration Platforms As A Service, Q3 2023. Boomi has also received the prestigious 5-star rating for two consecutive years in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel.

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi's award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit https://boomi.com.

