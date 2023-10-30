Inlyte Energy aims to develop grid batteries with sodium metal halide technology, backed by $8 million in seed funding, the recent acquisition of Beta Research, and a collaboration with At One Ventures.From pv magazine USA Inlyte Energy, the recipient of $8 million in seed funding, was founded by Dr. Antonio Baclig, who incubated the company as a 2021 Activate Fellow in partnership with the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Since that time, Inlyte Energy has been on an upward trajectory, securing an ARPA-A award, acquiring Beta Research, being named to the 2023 Cleantech 50 to Watch, and now receiving ...

