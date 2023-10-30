WEI Strengthens Cybersecurity Practice With Addition Of Cybersecurity GTM Leader Todd Humphreys

Minority-owned IT solutions provider is sharpening focus on pre-and-post-sale delivery of next-gen cybersecurity solutions.

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / WEI is pleased to announce the addition of Todd Humphreys as Cybersecurity Go-To-Market (GTM) Leader. Humphreys has led GTM initiatives for the world's largest cybersecurity leaders, including 11 years at WEI's longtime partner, Palo Alto Networks. He joins a world-class security team led by Bryan Jacques and Matt Crevier that has shaped WEI as a premier value-added reseller in delivering network-based security solutions such as perimeter security, internal segmentation, micro-segmentation, endpoint security, and secure SD-WAN.

"I'm very excited to join the deep and talented cybersecurity group at WEI," said Humphreys. "I can say firsthand the human quality of this company is unmatched. WEI remains ahead of cybersecurity's shifting dynamics and this correlates with what our customers desire. We will hold meaningful conversations to responsibly guide customers from legacy architectures to a modern security operations center (SOC) with automation at its core and fortify their incident response."

"The cyber threat landscape changes every day, and it is important that we have the very best minds developing next-gen solutions and educating our customers about best practices," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "Todd Humphreys further enables WEI to educate its customer base on best practices and to better position them for the years ahead."

WEI's expansive cybersecurity portfolio includes developing, delivering, and managing solutions for SOC, cloud security, incident response, automation, and more. Humphreys' arrival comes during a period when enterprise IT leaders are searching for value-added resellers ready to deliver advanced SOC solutions while adding value to the cloud. With more than 80 seasoned engineers comprising its overall staff, WEI's cyber team collaborates with hundreds of IT companies to effectively deliver customer-tailored solutions for customers.

"Many medium and large enterprises are relying on patchwork approaches, legacy architectures, and cobbled together tech stacks that were developed haphazardly over a decade ago," explained Humphreys. "These environments are not keeping up with today's cyber threat landscape. I'm honored to be joining a team that believes in having regular conversations where the customer feels supported, heard, and responsibly guided. We will commit to our solutions and stand by our recommendations, but always with customer business objectives in mind."

WEI's organic growth over the past 34 years is a product of investing in customer success, acquiring and retaining premier IT engineering talent, and working in lockstep with the industry's leading technology companies. From the initial assessment to solution deployment and ongoing monitoring, WEI's award-winning formula puts its customers in a position to succeed with real, tangible business outcomes. WEI continues to prosper in a period where many solution providers are restructuring, facing an acquisition, or experiencing supply chain challenges.

With over 30 years as an IT professional, Humphreys has helped pioneer cybersecurity solutions such as intrusion detection, wireless security, next-generation firewalls, and XDR solutions.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works closely with clients to help them establish goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and transform their IT environment into a company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design to implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information, please visit www.WEI.com.

