Through its CO2RYLUS project, Gas Storage Denmark (GSD) intends to develop Denmark's first onshore CO2 storage facility in Stenlille, with an objective of achieving operational status by 1 April 2026.

GSD's primary objectives with the CO2RYLUS project and the tender is to support knowledge creation and development of new CCS value chains within the emerging Danish CO2 sector.

The tender for the first CO2 storage capacity under the CO2RYLUS project is now open and interested parties are hereby invited to participate by submitting their bid(s) by 17 November 2023. The tender material is available here.

The total capacity offered in this tender is 2,000,000 tonnes of CO2 to be delivered by truck to the Stenlille storage facility, to be injected into the storage over a period of 10 years. This is a fast-track project with contracts aiming to be signed by 1 December 2023.

The project intends to create a platform for innovation and acceleration of the CCS technology in Denmark. The platform will be used to disseminate and share technical reservoir knowledge as well as experience with early industry standards in the integrated value chain "from chimney to underground" to promote accelerated development of the industry.

About GSD

GSD has 30+ years' experience of underground storage in Stenlille due to the existing methane gas storage facility. Thus, we hold a deep insight of the underground, and thorough experience with safety, monitoring, communication and good relations with the local community.

Contacts:

Ann Marker

co2rylus@gasstorage.dk