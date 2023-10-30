Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.10.2023 | 11:12
The Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL): Invitation for Expression of Interest - Divestiture of 'Canwill Holdings (Pvt) Ltd' (Canwill)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL) intends to divest all or part of equity shareholding in Canwill, the parent company to Sinolanka Hotels & Spa (Pvt) Ltd (Sinolanka) and Helanco Hotels & Spa (Pvt) Ltd (Helanco).

Grand Hyatt, Colombo

I. Sinolanka: Owns an under-construction top tier landmark hospitality asset in Colombo, built to Grand Hyatt specks since Sinolanka has entered into a hotel management agreement with Hyatt International- Southwest Asia Ltd.

The property features an impressive 47-story structure with 458 rooms and an additional 100 serviced apartments, all situated on 2.32 acres of prime oceanfront real estate. The total built-up area encompasses a vast 1,340,562 square feet.

II.Helanco: Holds 9.42 acres of beachfront leasehold land in the southern city of Hambantota.

GoSL will implement this divestiture via its State-Owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) has been appointed as the Transaction Advisor. The divestiture will be completed through a two-stage competitive bidding process.

Interested parties are invited to access the Request for Expression of Interest document from the following website: https://www.treasury.gov.lk/web/sru-entities-to-be-divested/section/canwill-holdings

For additional information please contact: canwill@sru.gov.lk

The due date for the submission of Expressions of Interest is 28th November 2023, Tuesday, at 2 PM Indian Standard Time (14:00 hours).

Media Contact:

i. Sandeep Negi, Partner - Restructuring, DTTILLP, snegi@deloitte.com, +91-9810853754;

ii. Vishal Kashyap, Executive Director - Restructuring, DTTILLP, vikashyap@deloitte.com, +91-9873025686;

iii. Nabiha Mohamed, State-Owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit, Transaction Team Lead, canwill@sru.gov.lk

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260191/GHC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-for-expression-of-interest---divestiture-of-canwill-holdings-pvt-ltd-canwill-301971228.html

