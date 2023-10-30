

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Monday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter. Earnings result surpassed the Street view.



Quarterly profit increased to $205 million or $1.75 per share from $184 million or $1.47 per share for the same period last year.



Excluding items, earnings were $242 million or $2.07 per share compared to $221 million or $1.77 per share of the previous year.



On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.02 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues rose 3 percent to $596 million from $578 million in the prior year. The Street estimate for revenue was $591.51 million.



In pre-market activity, Check Point shares are trading at $129 down 2.15% on Nasdaq.



