Global Anti-Fog Lidding Films Market is Expected to Represent Highest Incremental Opportunity Revenue of USD 1017.5 Million By 2030 | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Anti-Fog Lidding Films Market has exhibited extraordinary growth in recent years and is poised for even more significant expansion in the coming decade. A recent market analysis reveals that the market was valued at USD 539.0 million and 126.5 kilo tons in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1017.5 million and 206.8 kilo tons by 2030. This projected growth corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.87% for market value and 6.34% for volume over the forecast period.

Driving Factors and Opportunities:

Anti-fog lidding films have emerged as an indispensable component of packaging across various industries. These films offer a multitude of advantages, including versatility, durability, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to extend the shelf life of packaged products. Furthermore, they exhibit resistance to vapor, water, gas, aroma, and light, making them a highly favorable choice for packaging.

One of the driving factors for the growing demand for anti-fog lidding films is their eco-friendly attributes, aligning with the increasing concerns about pollution, particularly in emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil. As the demand for environmentally friendly packaging and containers continues to rise, the anti-fog lidding film market is expected to see substantial growth.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of geographic growth, The Aisa Pacific region dominated the world market in 2022 followed by Europe. The European region's pronounced demand for packaged food products and beverages, coupled with a robust disposable income, are pivotal factors driving the market's growth in Europe. Sealing types such as peelable films are notably sought after, especially in industries like Ready to Eat, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Fresh Produce, Bakery and Confectionery, Frozen Foods, and Dairy Products.

Anti-fog lidding films play a crucial role in maintaining the quality of packaged items by protecting them against moisture. These films are designed to cover various containers, contributing to extended shelf life and safeguarding against contamination. Moreover, they offer exceptional heat resistance, tensile strength, and stability against varying temperatures and UV exposure.

The comprehensive market research report estimates the market size of the anti-fog lidding film market in terms of value (USD million) and volume (kilo tons) over the period from 2021 to 2030. It provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market, including an overview of the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Key Highlights:

Market valued at USD 539.0 million & 126.5 kilo tons in 2022.

Expected to reach USD 1017.5 million & 206.8 kilo tons by 2030.

CAGR of 7.87% for market value and 6.34% for volume over the forecast period.

Eco-friendly attributes to drive market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region leads the market with a strong demand for food and beverages.

Segment Analysis:

The report on global anti-fog lidding films market covers segments such as material type, sealing type, application, and end-use. On the basis of material type, the sub-markets include polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyamide, polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, and others. On the basis of sealing type, the sub-markets include resealable films, and peelable films. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include trays, jars, cups and bowls, and others. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include ready to eat, meat, poultry, and seafood, fresh produce, bakery and confectionery, frozen foods, and dairy products.

Market Players:

The report also profiles key companies in the global anti-fog lidding film market, including Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Uflex Ltd., Plastopil, KlöcknerPentaplast, Berry Global, Inc., Winpak Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Flexopack SA, Coveris Management GmbH, and Mondi plc.

