Markavo.com: Markavo Releases Trademark Manual of Examining Procedure to Help Connect Entrepreneurs to Affordable Trademark Lawyers

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Businesses can avoid months of delay and thousands of dollars in wasted fees on misfiled trademark applications by reviewing the Trademark Manual of Examining Procedure before filing a trademark application. The TMEP, published by Markavo® on its website, allows business owners to quickly connect with experienced trademark attorneys and access other free trademark resources to improve their chances of successful trademark registration.

Trademark Manual of Examining Procedure

The TMEP published at Markavo.com allows business owners to quickly get in touch with experienced U.S. trademark attorneys.

The Trademark Manual of Examining Procedure (TMEP), written by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), serves as the definitive resource for trademark attorneys and examiners. The TMEP presents the legal standards and protocols for examining new trademark applications and maintaining trademark registrations in the United States. The TMEP is the rulebook that U.S. trademark examiners consult when deciding whether to accept or reject trademark applications and other trademark-related filings.

Most business owners do not have the time or interest to read and master hundreds of pages of legal jargon related to trademark law. Such mastery is necessary to avoid needless rejection by the USPTO.

While there has been a dramatic increase in do-it-yourself trademark filings over the past decade, most small and medium-sized businesses are unaware of the legal complexities involved in securing a U.S. trademark registration. Approximately 55% of unrepresented trademark applicants are rejected by the USPTO each year because there are so many opportunities to make mistakes. A quick review of the TMEP makes it abundantly clear why working with experienced trademark attorneys dramatically improves the chances of getting a trademark application registered. Trademark law is complex.

Markavo® has published the Trademark Manual of Examining Procedure as a free resource for business owners to check their assumptions about how trademark law works so they can avoid costly mistakes. In addition to the TMEP, Markavo® also offers a free trademark search engine for businesses to quickly check if a desired trademark is available, as well as a variety of trademark filing services that are accessible to a wide range of legal budgets. All Markavo® trademark services are provided by experienced trademark attorneys who have worked on thousands of applications and registrations for clients around the world.

Markavo® has published the most recent edition of the TMEP that was released in July 2022.

Contact Information

Mark Avo

Marketing Manager

hello@markavo.com

877-286-5731

SOURCE: Markavo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797258/markavo-releases-trademark-manual-of-examining-procedure-tmep-to-help-connect-entrepreneurs-to-affordable-trademark-lawyers