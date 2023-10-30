Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Electrovaya Inc.
WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EV0
30.10.23
10:05 Uhr
2,680 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2023 | 12:02
Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to attend the Gabelli Funds - 47th Annual Automotive Symposium, the UBS - Industrials Summit and the Craig-Hallum - Alpha Select Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announces today that the Company will be attending the Gabelli Funds - 47th Annual Automotive Symposium, the UBS - Industrials Summit and the Craig-Hallum - Alpha Select Conference.

Gabelli Funds - 47th Annual Automotive Symposium
Date: October 30-31, 2023
Speaker: CFO, John Gibson
Presentation Time: October 30th at 4:15pm PT
Format: Presentation & In-Person and Virtual 1x1 meetings
Location: Las Vegas, NV, USA

Craig-Hallum's Alpha Select Conference
Date: November 16, 2023
Speakers: CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson
Format: Presentation & In-Person and Virtual 1x1 meetings
Location: New York City, NY, USA

UBS Industrials Summit
Date: November 28-30, 2023
Speaker: CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta
Format: Presentation & In-Person 1x1 meetings
Location: Palm Beach, FL, USA

Investor and Media Contact:
Jason Roy
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
905-855-4618 / jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) (TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/797463/electrovaya-to-attend-the-gabelli-funds--47th-annual-automotive-symposium-the-ubs--industrials-summit-and-the-craig-hallum--alpha-select-conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
