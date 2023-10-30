Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

TD Cowen 7th Annual Fall Oncology Innovation Summit on Friday, November 3, 2023; fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023; fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible in the Investors section of Bicycle's website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available following the fireside chat dates.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating BT8009, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BTC targeting EphA2; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase 1/2 trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

