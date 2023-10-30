Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
WKN: A14UB1 | ISIN: CA1946931070 | Ticker-Symbol: FSV
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2023 | 12:10
Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers named on Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023. Colliers also ranked among the top 10 professional services companies and was the only global, full-service commercial real estate firm to receive this prestigious global employer accolade.

In its seventh year, the Forbes list is based on an independent survey of 170,000 full-time and part-time workers from 55 countries working for multinational companies and institutions. Respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to others, to rate their employers on facets such as talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility, and make recommendations about employers in sectors or industries besides their own.

"To be considered a Forbes World's Best Employer speaks highly of the collaborative culture we have built and our enterprising professionals who are the driving force behind our success," said Becky Finley, Global Chief Brand & People Officer at Colliers. "We continue to act on employee feedback and ideas to better our workplace. In turn, our professionals are motivated to take on new challenges and accelerate the success of our clients."

Colliers delivers a world-class experience to its professionals through mentorship programs, training initiatives, employee resource groups, and opportunities to connect and thrive. Colliers' investments in elevating sustainability, inclusiveness, and wellbeing have resulted in being recognized for a number of recent awards including:

  • IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 (https://corporate.colliers.com/news/news-details/2023/Colliers-named-to-IAOPs-2023-Global-Outsourcing-100/default.aspx), 2023
  • Forbes Top Female-Friendly Companies (https://www.colliers.com/en/news/colliers-named-a-worlds-top-female-friendly-company-by-forbes), 2022
  • Forbes America's Best Large Employers (https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2021/02/11/2174467/0/en/Colliers-Named-one-of-America-s-Best-Large-Employers-of-2021.html), 2021

To learn more about our ESG strategy, focus areas and targets, see our latest Impact Report.

About Colliers
Colliers

Media Contact

Andrea Cheung
Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications
andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402


