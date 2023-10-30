Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.10.2023 | 12:12
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar retains highest AAA rating in PV ModuleTech bankability rankings

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PV Tech has released its bankability rankings for the third quarter of 2023, with JA Solar once again receiving the highest AAA rating based on its consistently solid financial performance, continuous technological innovation and highly reliable product quality. The company has now achieved this rating for several consecutive quarters, demonstrating its high level of recognition in the global PV market.

JA Solar retains highest AAA rating in PV ModuleTech bankability rankings

As one of the world's leading module manufacturers, the company has for many years produced high-efficiency and high-quality products to meet the diverse needs of its global customers, its DeepBlue series modules gaining popularity with customers around the world for their high efficiency, high power, high generating capacity and high reliability. As of the end of June 2023, JA Solar's cumulative shipments had reached 152GW, of which 23.95GW was shipped during the first half of the year, placing the company at the forefront of the industry.

According to the PV Tech report, JA Solar has driven the progress of the PV industry with its leading technological advantages. As the global PV market enters the n-type era, the company has launched DeepBlue 4.0 Pro, a new generation of n-type high-efficiency module adopting Bycium+ cells, SMBB and high-density module encapsulation technologies, featuring lower degradation, higher bifacial power generation and enhanced high-temperature power generation performance. The 72-cell version of the module can achieve a power of 630W with an efficiency of 22.5%, making it one of the industry's most popular solutions.

JA Solar is committed to sustainable development and continues to create green and low-carbon products, with its mainstream modules being among the first to receive Carbon Footprint Certification from French testing organisation Certisolis.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260530/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-retains-highest-aaa-rating-in-pv-moduletech-bankability-rankings-301971267.html

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.