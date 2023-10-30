NEXT BLOCK EXPO

NBX 2023 Berlin: The Forefront of Web3 Innovation in Europe Returns



30-Oct-2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY NEXT BLOCK EXPO Berlin, Germany | October 30, 2023 06:07 AM Eastern Daylight Time Europe's preeminent blockchain and Web3 assembly, the Next Block Expo (NBX) , is thrilled to announce its return to Berlin on December 4-5th, 2023. Celebrated as a grand convergence of pioneers, investors, regulators, and innovators, NBX is once again set to highlight the realm of tech-driven networking and learning in the European Web3 landscape. Reflecting on its success last year, which witnessed an impressive turnout of 2039 attendees from 64 countries, this year's NBX promises a similar magnitude. With a rich historical backdrop that began in 2022, the event's past successes included 322 investors, 140 startups, and an inspiring contingent of 113 Women in Web3. The 2023 edition boasts participation from key industry stalwarts such as Animoca Brands, represented by CEO Robby Yung, Coinbase , Polygon , Binance , Internet Computer Protocol , and the local powerhouse, CV Labs . Their presence further underlines the expo's significance on the global stage. As the official web3 media ally, MarketAcross will lead both pre and post-event marketing efforts, utilizing its extensive industry experience to connect the media with key event stories. "Our partnership with Next Block Expo underscores our commitment to elevating the blockchain narrative on a global scale. Together, we aim to spotlight the innovations and pioneers of the Web3 space, ensuring that Berlin becomes the epicenter of blockchain discourse this December." Stated Itai Elizur, COO of Market Across. In a unique twist to its venue, NBX has reserved the entire CineStar Cubix at Alexanderplatz. A nod to its successful execution in Warsaw, the cinematic experience promises attendees an immersive dive into the world of blockchain, a feature that no other crypto event currently offers. Visitors will enjoy a double treat in store. Perfectly timed to be held on a Monday and Tuesday, attendees can extend their stay and immerse themselves in Berlin's world-renowned Christmas Market over the preceding weekend. The expo garners robust local backing from Berlin such as CV Labs, Berlin Partner, Berchain, and Crypto Girls Club. Furthermore, its networking mobile app offers a premium networking experience, complete with AI-driven matchmaking, enabling over 1800+ bespoke meetings, fostering invaluable connections and partnerships. NBX's community-centric approach stands out with over 50+ Web3 communities anticipated to join hands. Their unique "community-led discussion panels" ensure the event remains a collaborative endeavor. One prominent community in Berlin, Crypto Girls Club , will be organizing its traditional Glühwein event. The vibrant group will host a dedicated networking session for women in the web3 space during the event. This added touch was introduced last year and received a heartwarming reception. Startups are in for a treat with two dedicated zones: the Startup Demo Zone and the Web3 Gaming Zone. The latter is a collaboration with the Blockchain Game Alliance. The expo's Pitch Arena also offers startups a golden opportunity to impress and secure investments, with stalwarts like Robby Yung from Animoca and Miko Matsumura from gumiCryptos in attendance. Adding to the event's excitement is the Trading Battle, sponsored by SimpleFX, where crypto traders can vie for a grand prize of 10,000 EUR by showcasing their trading prowess. And, to cap it all, an awards ceremony will spotlight and honor stellar Web3 companies across six distinct categories. Media partners for NBX 2023 include industry giants like Cointelegraph, BeInCrypto, and CryptoNews, further enhancing its visibility. Join us for what promises to be one of the defining Web3 events of 2023, offering a comprehensive year-end review of the industry's milestones. About Next Block Expo Launched in 2022, NBX is Europe's leading blockchain festival, championing innovations and fostering connections in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. For more details, press-related inquiries, or to secure your spot, visit https://nextblockexpo.com . Contact Details Barry Ben-Asher barry@marketacross.com



