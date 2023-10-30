BITGET

NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | October 30, 2023 06:18 AM Eastern Daylight Time Bitget, the world's largest crypto copy trading platform, is excited to announce the initial listing of Memecoin (MEMECOIN) on its platform. Memecoin will be listed in the Innovation Zone and Meme Zone on Nov 3rd 2023, providing traders with the opportunity to engage with this trending token. Memecoin , is the native ecosystem token of Memeland - the web3 venture studio developed by 9GAG , the globally popular meme platform. Compatible with the ERC-20 token standard, the token has gained significant popularity for its unique approach to digital currency. With its enormous community of 200+ million followers and meme-inspired branding, Memecoin has became the latest talk of the town and captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts worldwide. The listing of Memecoin on Bitget's Innovation Zone and Meme Zone reflects Bitget's commitment to offering its users access to innovative and trending tokens. The Innovation Zone is dedicated to the initial listing of trending tokens, while the Meme Zone provides a platform for meme-inspired projects. Spot Grid Trading for Memecoin will go live within 24 hours after the listing, allowing traders to take advantage of the token's market opportunities. Bitget users can deposit, trade, and withdraw Memecoin token on the platform, providing them with a seamless trading experience. "We are thrilled to welcome Memecoin to the Bitget platform," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "The listing of Memecoin in our Innovation Zone and Meme Zone showcases our dedication to offering our users access to exciting and trending projects. We believe that Memecoin's strong community support will contribute to its future potentials." About Bitget Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/ Tags BITGETMEMECOINTOKENCRYPTO



