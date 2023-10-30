BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at RMB1.32 billion, or RMB18.46 per share. This compares with RMB549.82 million, or RMB6.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 63.1% to RMB31.83 billion from RMB19.52 billion last year.
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): RMB1.32 Bln. vs. RMB549.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB18.46 vs. RMB6.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB31.83 Bln vs. RMB19.52 Bln last year.
