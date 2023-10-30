

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.32 billion, or $3.17 per share. This compares with $1.98 billion, or $2.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.34 billion or $3.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $6.69 billion from $5.87 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.32 Bln. vs. $1.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.17 vs. $2.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.83 -Revenue (Q3): $6.69 Bln vs. $5.87 Bln last year.



