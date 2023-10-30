

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ):



Earnings: -$6.31 million in Q3 vs. $323.41 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q3 vs. $4.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $43.98 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.94 per share Revenue: $484.84 million in Q3 vs. $1.22 billion in the same period last year.



